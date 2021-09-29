ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On October 6 between 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Albany Police will be hosting a drive-through vaccine booster POD at their Public Safety Building on 58 Verda Avenue in Clarksville. Those eligible must bring I.D. and proof of your Pfizer vaccination
To qualify for the booster shot you must be 65 years or older, or 18 through 64 years who are at a high risk of severe COVID and/or whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2 puts them at a high risk of serious complications of COVID.
Albany Police plans to offer more vaccination POD’s several times over the next few months.
More from NEWS10
More from News10
- Albany Police holding a drive-through vaccine booster POD
- Chamber & Airport to host a panel discussion on issues with travel in a COVID environment
- Annual Arbor Day poster contest open for submissions
- Newsfeed Now: Gabby Petito’s family urges Brian Laundrie to surrender; Researchers using ‘cow selfies’ to track diseases
- Times Union not to extend naming rights agreement of indoor events arena
Follow us on social media