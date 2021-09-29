Albany Police holding a drive-through vaccine booster POD

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On October 6 between 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Albany Police will be hosting a drive-through vaccine booster POD at their Public Safety Building on 58 Verda Avenue in Clarksville. Those eligible must bring I.D. and proof of your Pfizer vaccination

To qualify for the booster shot you must be 65 years or older, or 18 through 64 years who are at a high risk of severe COVID and/or whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2 puts them at a high risk of serious complications of COVID.

Albany Police plans to offer more vaccination POD’s several times over the next few months.

