ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Green Island man was taken into custody following an investigation into an incident on March 22. According to police, an 18-year-old female reported she had been forcibly sexually assaulted by Robert M. Edwards Jr., 21.

The Village of Green Island Police and Sheriff’s Investigators conducted a thorough investigation into the report. Edwards was arrested on Wednesday, April 5, and charged with one count of Rape in the First Degree. Edwards was arraigned in the Village of Green Island Court and remanded to the custody of the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail.