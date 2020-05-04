Albany Police Dept. confiscates seven off-road vehicles

One of seven off-road vehicles confiscated by the Albany Police Department.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Four all-terrain vehicles and three dirt bikes were confiscated by the Albany Police Department on Saturday. Police say they conducted an enforcement detail after receiving numerous complaints from citizens about off-road vehicles being operating on city streets and sidewalks.

The vehicle operators were issued tickets and one was arrested for an outstanding bench warrant.

Albany Police Department is reminding people that all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes are illegal to operate on city roads/sidewalks and is a hazard to motorists and pedestrians.

Residents with information about where off-road vehicles operating in the city are being stored can call 518-462-8039. Residents can also make a report anonymously at Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

