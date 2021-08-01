Albany Police Department: Sunday afternoon shooting on Catherine Street

by: Sarah Darmanjian

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-The Albany Police Department (APD) said it is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon on Catherine Street.

APD said they responded to the report of shots fired at approximately 4:10 p.m. They said they found evidence consistent with gunshots and began conducting an investigation.

Shortly after the report of shots fired came in, two men walked into the Albany Medical Centers emergency room with gunshot wounds to their torsos, APD said. Both men, one 19-years-old and one 22-years-old, are receiving treatment at Albany Med.

APD said the investigation is ongoing. They are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518)462-8039.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers online.

