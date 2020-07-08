Albany Police Department launching paid internship program

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Helping to expand community programs in the area, the Albany Police Department is accepting applications for a new internship designed to provide continued opportunities for Albany minorities and women interested in careers in policing.

“I launched my own career through a similar experience when I was just starting out. It provided me with a unique and up-close look at what ultimately would become my lifelong profession.” Eric Hawkins

Albany Chief of Police

The Police Cadet initiative is open to city residents aged 18 to 32, and pays $15 per hour for 12 hours a week, adding up to a total stipend of $180 a week before taxes. The program also provides some reimbursement for college expenses. Albany Police are looking to hire four individuals at this pay rate, and the program is funded by a Community Development Block Grant.

“This cadet program is a first step,” says Common Council President Corey Ellis, “and I will work with the police department to improve on the program as we move forward.”

Those selected for the program will work closely with members of the police department for a better understanding of law enforcement as a profession. Cadets will participate in monthly training, shadow officers in “ride-alongs,” and assist in other activities and assignments as they progress:

Gathering information and helping to prepare crime reports

Tracking the status of cases and warrants

Assisting sworn and civilian personnel with essential non-emergency tasks

Providing technical assistance to members of the public at the front desk or by phone

The program also includes optional prep work for the Civil Service exam required to become an officer.

“The best way to make sure you have good quality police recruits who, in turn, become good quality police officers is to grow your own,” said Albany Common Councilman and Public Safety Committee Chair Kelly Kimbrough.

To be eligible, Albany residents need a valid state driver’s license through the duration of their participation. They also have to pass a background check and an administrative screening. The department is also looking for part-time cadet applicants who are available for night, weekend, and holiday shifts.

Take a look at the description posted on the city’s job board.

