Albany Police Department hires 30 new officers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department announced Thursday that 30 new officers were sworn in during a private ceremony at police headquarters.

Due to current social distancing requirements, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Police Chief Eric Hawkins welcomed the recruits during two separate meetings at headquarters and administered the oath.

“On behalf of the residents of the City of Albany, I would like to welcome these 30 men and women to the Albany Police Department,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “These new recruits are joining our workforce at a critical time in the history of our country and our city. Together, we will build on the progress we have already made and continue our shared commitment to community policing in the City of Albany.”

“This morning I was honored to welcome 30 new police officers to the Albany Police Department,” said Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins. “I am encouraged by their character and willingness to serve the Albany community. I’m confident that our newly hired police officers will be instrumental as we continue to build meaningful relationships and ensure public safety.”

The recruits will reportedly begin attending the police academy next week.

