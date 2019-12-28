Albany Police continue to pay it forward

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Recently News10 covered a story about Officer Sadaka Kitonyi’s participation with Secret Santa in 2018 and his desire to continue paying it forward in 2019.

Albany Police posted on their Facebook page that Lawrence “Larry” Lowe saw the story and reached out to one of his fraternity brothers to see if he could help give meals to residents in Albany.

Both Lowe and Kitonyi met while attending SUNY Oneonta, and decided to team up and give 40 hot meals to residents in front of and inside the Townsend Homes at 45 Central Avenue.

Photo credit: Officer Steven A. Smith, APD

Lowe is currently the Director of Dining for St. Peter’s Health Partners and has been cooking for many years, previously owning a restaurant and catering business.

The meals cooked consisted of meat, veggies, hot soup, bread, as well as dessert.

In their Facebook post, the Department said both Lowe and Kitonyi have gained a lot from the experience. All they ask is that those who accepted the meals, continue to pay it forward. Their goal is to continue giving out more meals and do even more in 2020.