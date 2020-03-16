Albany Police chief talks about coronavirus impact to police department

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins took to social media Monday to talk about changes in the police departments’ day-to-day operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to other changes, the Administrative Services Bureau on Henry Johnson Boulevard will be closed to the public.

Those individuals wishing to file a police report are being asked to call. They are also asking people to let dispatchers know if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms including a fever and/or chills.

“We will ensure that we are responding to our calls for service. We’ll continue to protect and serve this community. We’re going to be asking the community if they have any suggestions or comments or concerns about things as we move forward to share those with us because this is a rapidly evolving situation that we’re dealing with right now,” Chief Hawkins said.

Changes to operations

To file a report call the Albany Police Communications Center at 518-438-4000. Dispatchers will be on hand to ask questions and get information about the incident being reported.

Individuals should let dispatchers know if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms including a fever or chills.

To request a copy of an incident report email apdreportrequest@albanyny.gov. Include incident number, first name, last name, DOB and date of the incident.

Access motor vehicle accident reports online at www.crashdocs.org. Individuals will need the incident number, date, and your last name to obtain an accident report.

Access to handicap placards will be temporarily suspended until further notice.

All community meetings and forums have been canceled until further notice.

Fingerprinting services at the Albany Police South Station have been suspended until further notice.

Parole Registration at the Albany Police South Station has been suspended until further notice.

Pistol Permit applications have been suspended until further notice.

