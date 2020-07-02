Albany Police chase stolen vehicle, ends in crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) -- The Myrtle Beach City Council voted unanimously to make face masks mandatory in certain retail and food service situations in a special meeting on Thursday.

The executive order takes effect at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday and will remain in effect for 67 days or until rescinded, whichever is first. Seven days were added to the original draft to include Labor Day.