Albany Police chase stolen vehicle, ends in crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating a stolen car chase that ended in a crash. Officer Steve Smith says the vehicle crashed after a short chase at the corner of Lark and Lancaster. He says a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old are in custody.
