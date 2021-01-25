Albany police arrest two men reportedly found in possession of loaded handguns

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police have reportedly charged two men with handgun possession following two separate incidents in Albany.

Police say on Friday around 10:00 a.m., detectives conducted a traffic stop in the area of Morton Avenue and Delaware Avenue in reference to an investigation. During the stop, the driver, Elquan Sturdivant, 35, of Albany, was found to be in possession of a loaded .380 caliber handgun which he had concealed in his pants.

The recovered handgun was said to be reported stolen to the Cocoa Florida Police Department on December 23, 2018.

Sturdivant was charged with the following:

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2 nd

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3 rd

One count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th

He was arraigned in Albany Criminal Court Friday and released after making bail.

Additionally, police say on Sunday around 9:05 p.m., Albany officers and firefighters responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Central Avenue and North Lake Avenue. Once on scene, personnel saw that one of the vehicles had hit a utility pole and that the driver was still inside. The driver, Lance Jorge, 27, of Albany, was extricated from the vehicle and found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun.

Jorge was charged with:

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2 nd

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd

He was arraigned Monday morning in Albany Criminal Court and was released on his own recognizance.