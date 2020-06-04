Albany Police arrest two teens for a reported shooting on Judson Street

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are investigating a shooting that reportedly happened Wednesday night on Judson Street.

Police say on Wednesday just after 11 p.m., officers responded to the area of Judson Street and Second Streets for reports of shots fired. Following the call, staff from both Albany Medical Center Hospital and Albany Memorial Hospital told police they each had patients come into their emergency rooms with gunshot wounds. Both victims were men, ages 17 and 32, who reportedly sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds to their legs.

Police say at the time of the call, officers in the area also stopped two people who were seen running from the scene as part of their investigation. As a result, both people who are reportedly 17-year-old Albany residents, were found to be in possession of loaded handguns. Police recovered three handguns in total.

Due to their age, police are not releasing the suspect’s names or photos. Both have each reportedly been charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd.

Additionally, police say one of the suspects was also charged in connection with a shots fired incident that happened on May 14 on the 300 block of Second Street. That incident reportedly involved one of the 17-year-olds who police say fired several shots from a handgun just before 9 p.m. which struck an unoccupied home.

Police charged him with Reckless Endangerment 1st, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd, and Criminal Mischief 3rd in connection with May 14 incident.

Both are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning.

Police say at this time Wednesday night’s shooting still remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers here or by downloading the free P3 tips mobile app.

LATEST STORIES