Albany Police arrest five Troy teens after stolen car chase, loaded handgun also recovered

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police arrested five teens from Troy after a car chase that began on Livingston Avenue Tuesday evening.

Police say on Tuesday around 6 p.m., an Albany police officer on patrol saw a car on Livingston Avenue that had previously been reported stolen out of Troy. As the officer tried to stop the car near Wilkins Avenue, the driver reportedly refused to stop and led police on a short car chase to the area of Arbor Drive. As the car came to a stop, police say all five people immediately fled on foot.

After the short foot pursuit, police say all five men, ages 14, 16, 16, 17, and 17 were taken into custody. Their names and photos will not be released due to their age.

During the investigation, police also reportedly found a loaded .380 caliber handgun.

Police charged all five men with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd. The 17-year-old driver was also reportedly charged with one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd.

They are scheduled to be arraigned in Albany County Family Court.

