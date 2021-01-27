Albany police arrest 15-year-old in connection with case where 8-year-old shot himself in the hand

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police have arrested and charged a 15-year-old Albany resident in connection with an incident that reportedly happened in 2020 in which an 8-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the hand with a handgun.

The 15-year-old, whose name is not being released due to his age, was reportedly arrested following an investigation by detectives from the Albany Police Department’s Children and Family Services Unit.

Police say on Thursday, December 31, 2020, officers responded to a home on the 200 block of Delaware Avenue to assist Child Protective Services with checking on the welfare of an 8-year-old boy who sustained an injury to his hand.

During the investigation, police discovered that the boy accidentally shot himself in the hand on December 25 with a handgun he found in the pocket of a coat belonging to the 15-year-old.

The boy was treated at the scene by emergency medical services and taken to Albany Medical Center for an evaluation.

The 15-year-old has reportedly been charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4 th

Reckless Endangerment 2nd

Additionally, police say the 15-year-old was charged by detectives with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle in connection with a separate stolen vehicle investigation stemming from August 25, 2020.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Albany County Family Court.