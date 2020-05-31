Albany Police and Mayor warn residents away from South Station

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany’s Mayor and Police Department have both taken to social media to warn residents to stay clear of the streets surrounding Albany’s South Station.
These warnings follow another day of protests across the country in response to the death of George Floyd.
Mayor Sheehan tweeted a warning to steer clear of Morton Avenue, and the Albany Police Department took to Facebook to say, beware of violent riots on South Pearl and Arch Streets, an intersection in the same vicinity.
