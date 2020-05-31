Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

Albany Police and Mayor warn residents away from South Station

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NYC police protest

A protester is detained by police during a George Floyd rally in NYC on May 28. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany’s Mayor and Police Department have both taken to social media to warn residents to stay clear of the streets surrounding Albany’s South Station.

These warnings follow another day of protests across the country in response to the death of George Floyd.

Mayor Sheehan tweeted a warning to steer clear of Morton Avenue, and the Albany Police Department took to Facebook to say, beware of violent riots on South Pearl and Arch Streets, an intersection in the same vicinity.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak