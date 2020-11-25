Albany Police Academy shuts down, ten officers test positive for coronavirus

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ten officers attending the Albany Police Academy have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The academy will be shut down until Monday.

It was confirmed by Albany Police Department’s Public Information Officer Steve Smith that three officers assigned to the academy all tested positive on Monday and seven more tested positive Tuesday afternoon.

“We have recently learned that some personnel assigned to the Albany Police Academy have tested positive for COVID-19. They are experiencing mild symptoms of the virus and are quarantined at their homes while recovering,” said Steve Smith. “They’re also being monitored by the Department of Health. The Police Academy has been temporarily shut down and a professional cleaning crew has already disinfected the building. At this time, we are continuing to work closely with the Department of Health to trace any potential contacts and ensure that our personnel and the community remains safe and healthy.”

The current class has a total of 21 recruits. Smith said the department will reevaluate and see what is next.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report