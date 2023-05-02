Visitors can gaze upon fields of violet lupine flowers and observe Karner blue butterflies while exploring the nature trails.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Come and enjoy the beauty of spring at the annual Lupine Festival at the Albany Pine Bush Preserve on May 20! Visitors can gaze upon fields of violet lupine flowers and observe Karner blue butterflies while exploring the nature trails.

The Lupine Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to the public. There will be performances by live musicians, unique items for sale by Capital Region artists, and food. Other activities include games and crafts.

Parking will be available at 302 Washington Avenue Ext. Shuttles will be provided. On-site parking will be available for people with disabilities only. No pets are allowed at the event.