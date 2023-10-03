ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Pine Bush Preserve Commission is seeking help with collecting data to help track changing weather patterns. Neighbors within half a mile of the preserve can help by measuring the depth of snow in their own backyard or at their workplace.

By tracking and understanding weather patterns, the Commission can take steps to improve the long-term survival of the Karner blue butterfly and other rare wildlife in the preserve. There will be an online training on October 11 from 7 to 8 p.m. to teach volunteers how to collect and submit measurements.

“Only six inches of snow is needed to keep the ground at a consistent 32 degrees Fahrenheit and buffer from swings in temperature,” said Amanda Dillon, Preserve Field Ecologist and Entomologist for the Albany Pine Bush Preserve. “Seven years of data from snowpack monitors demonstrates that we are not holding that depth consistently in winter months. This could be critical to the overwintering survival of many of our rare plants and animals like the Karner blue butterfly.”

The community program is free. Snow monitoring materials will be provided to all volunteers. To sign up, visit www.AlbanyPineBush.org/events or call 518-456-0655.