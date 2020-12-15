Pine Bush Preserve displays photo exhibit along the trails

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Entries in its juried photo exhibit are on display at the Pine Bush Preserve Discovery Center on New Karner Road. The outdoor StoryWalk now features the 2020 Pine Bush Perspectives exhibit, which will close March 1.

“A StoryWalk is usually a children’s book that is deconstructed and the pages are laminated. The pages of the book are then posted along a trail so that people read the story as they are walking along the trail,” explained Jackie Citriniti, lead educator and show designer at the Albany Pine Bush.

Pine Bush Perspectives sign outside the Discovery Center. (Albany Pine Bush Preserve)

“We’re using it a little differently this winter,” Citriniti continued. In the past, exhibits have been on display inside the Discovery Center itself. However, due to COVID restrictions on hours and capacity, they moved the exhibit outside and online.

Jurors Denise Hackert-Stoner and Scott Stoner selected images that represent unique perspectives of the distinctive preserve from diverse photographers. You can participate in the exhibit by voting for your favorite image online.

“We hope the images exhibited will inspire others to go afield with their camera and experience something new,” said Richard Naylor, treasurer of the Friends of the Pine Bush Community, which sponsored the exhibit.