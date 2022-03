ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Albany Police, Washington Avenue from Brevator Street to Colvin Avenue in Albany will be closed. The road is closed because of a car crash that took down a telephone pole.

Police say that no injuries were reported. Drivers should expect delays and use Western or Lincoln Avenues to avoid closure.

If you have any photos or videos of the incident, you can email them to news@news10.com. For more traffic news go to our traffic page on NEWS10.