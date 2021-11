ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police are on the scene of a tractor-trailer rollover on Broadway near Church Street in Albany. According to the Albany Police PIO, Steve Smith, no injuries are reported.

Drivers should seek alternate routes while the scene is being cleared. The incident is still under investigation.

It is unknown how serious the crash is or how long the lanes will be closed. If you have any photos or videos of the crash, you can email them to News@news10.com.