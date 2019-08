ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department has welcomed a new K-9 officer to its ranks, named in honor of a detective who lost his life in 2018 to cancer.

The new officer is named ‘Kev’ in honor of Detective Kevin Meehan, who died in February 2018 after his battle with cancer. Meehan was a lifelong Albany resident who served in the the Community Response Unit.

Kev will attend K-9 training on September 3 with his new handler, Officer Brian Kisling.