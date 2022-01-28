Albany PD: Man suffers stab wound after domestic incident

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Albany Police Department, a man walked into the Albany Medical Center with a stab wound. Police say he allegedly received this stab wound from a domestic incident.

On Thursday, January 27, a domestic-related assault occurred around 8:30 p.m. at a home on the 300 block of Madison Ave in Albany. Albany police say an individual sustained a laceration and stab wound to the torso.

The stab wounds are reportedly non-life threatening.

