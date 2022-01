ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Albany Police Department, a man was stabbed on Central Ave in Albany. This stabbing occurred during the day by two suspects.

On Tuesday, January 18, at around 10 a.m., a 38-year-old man sustained stab wounds in the neck and abdomen. According to police, these wounds are non-life threatening.

Police say that two suspects fled the scene. The investigation is ongoing.