Albany PD investigating several reports of damaged property, injuries by a BB gun or pellet gun

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department has received reports of property being damaged and people getting hurt by a BB gun or pellet gun. According to the Albany Police Department, they are investigating several recently reported incidents that have occurred in the area of 260 and 270 North Pearl Street in Albany. Reportedly a CO2 BB gun or pellet gun has been used to damage property or cause injuries to people in the area.

Anyone with information that might be useful to this investigation is asked to call the Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit at (518) 462-8039. All anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers by visiting www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.