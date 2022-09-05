ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning inside a building on Madison Avenue. Police say two people were shot during a large party. This shooting incident marks Albany’s 10th homicide.

On Sunday, around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to 136 Madison Avenue for reports of shooting. Upon arrival, officers located 35-year-old Fareed Sanders of Albany inside of the building with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. Sanders was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital with serious injuries. He was pronounced deceased Sunday evening at the hospital.

At the scene, a 28-year-old woman was also located inside of the building with a single gunshot wound to her ankle. She was treated at Albany Medical Center Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

At this time the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039.

100% anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online by visiting www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.