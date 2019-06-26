Albany PD accepting applications for potential officers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department is searching for the next members of its force.

This comes at a time when police departments across the country are struggling with low enrollment. The department is currently accepting applications to become a police officer.

Candidates need to meet some qualifications before they can take the written test, including having a high school diploma or GED, be at least 19-years-old before September 14, and younger than 35 years old by the same date.

Applicants must also be a U.S. citizen with a valid driver’s license. You can apply for the exam online HERE.

