Albany parking ticket late fee amnesty expiring, booting starts again Friday

Vehicle booted for parking violation in New York in 2018. (Ap / Mark Lennihan)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wednesday is the deadline to pay parking tickets owed to the city of Albany without having to pay accrued late fees.

“Now is the time to take care of your old parking tickets.” Darius Shahinfar

CITY TREASURER

To have late fees waived, you must first request them to be removed by email. Make sure you include your license plate number, name, phone, email, and ticket information.

View your ticket history and boot eligibility online by entering your license plate, ticket information, or vehicle identification number, or call (518) 434-5006.

The Parking Authority will start installing boots on the tires of vehicles with over $200 in delinquent tickets on Friday.

The late fee amnesty was put in place during the peak of the coronavirus outbreak.

To dispute a ticket, reach out via email, phone, or mail addressed to City Hall, Room 203, Albany, NY 12207.

All parking rules—like alternate side parking and emergency, handicapped, and fire hydrant restrictions—are still in effect.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES