Albany parking ticket late fee amnesty expiring, booting starts again Friday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Vehicle booted for parking violation in New York

Vehicle booted for parking violation in New York in 2018. (Ap / Mark Lennihan)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wednesday is the deadline to pay parking tickets owed to the city of Albany without having to pay accrued late fees.

“Now is the time to take care of your old parking tickets.”

Darius Shahinfar
CITY TREASURER

To have late fees waived, you must first request them to be removed by email. Make sure you include your license plate number, name, phone, email, and ticket information.

View your ticket history and boot eligibility online by entering your license plate, ticket information, or vehicle identification number, or call (518) 434-5006.

The Parking Authority will start installing boots on the tires of vehicles with over $200 in delinquent tickets on Friday.

The late fee amnesty was put in place during the peak of the coronavirus outbreak.

To dispute a ticket, reach out via email, phone, or mail addressed to City Hall, Room 203, Albany, NY 12207.

All parking rules—like alternate side parking and emergency, handicapped, and fire hydrant restrictions—are still in effect.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG