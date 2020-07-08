Albany parking ticket late fee amnesty expiring, booting starts again Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wednesday is the deadline to pay parking tickets owed to the city of Albany without having to pay accrued late fees.
To have late fees waived, you must first request them to be removed by email. Make sure you include your license plate number, name, phone, email, and ticket information.
View your ticket history and boot eligibility online by entering your license plate, ticket information, or vehicle identification number, or call (518) 434-5006.
The Parking Authority will start installing boots on the tires of vehicles with over $200 in delinquent tickets on Friday.
The late fee amnesty was put in place during the peak of the coronavirus outbreak.
To dispute a ticket, reach out via email, phone, or mail addressed to City Hall, Room 203, Albany, NY 12207.
All parking rules—like alternate side parking and emergency, handicapped, and fire hydrant restrictions—are still in effect.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Local Organizations Receive $10,000 in CARES Act Funding
- White House Coronavirus Task Force pressures schools to reopen with limited federal guidance
- Second stimulus check: Dems urge McConnell to end recess, take up COVID-19 relief bill
- Body camera, home surveillance footage released of controversial arrest involving Schenectady officer
- FUND for Lake George announces help for homeowners with aging septic systems