Albany Parking Authority President joins virtual sustainability event

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Parking Authority Executive Director, Matthew Peter, announced his participation on day three of the “Sustainable Futures Conference”. Director Matthew Peter will lead an informational talk called “Creating a Walkable Downtown: How Parking and Pedestrian Infrastructure Can Work Together.”

The virtual event, which began Tuesday and runs until Friday, was organized by The Future of Small Cities Institute. The Conference will feature several keynote speakers and informational sessions to bring awareness to current and future sustainability efforts in the capital region.

At the event, Matthew Peter plans to discuss how Albany’s current use of parking and other infrastructure plays an important role in sustainability planning for the city.

Any interested in viewing the conference can register on the event’s website.