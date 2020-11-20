Albany PAL announces sneak peek and walk nights for Capital Holiday Lights in the Park

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) –– The Albany Police Athletic League (PAL) is announcing the 24th Annual Price Chopper/Market 32 Capital Holiday Lights in the Park sneak peek nights and walking events. The Drive-thru Sneak Peek nights will be November 20 and 21 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Each patron will receive a “bounce back pass” to revisit the show during its normal season, with their paid admission.

Albany PAL’s walking events will still take place, proceeds of which will go to PAL’s programming, Make-A-Wish Northeast New York, American Red Cross of Northeastern New York and Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY.

Notable dates:

Bicycle Night will be November 22 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

New this year, Food for Friends Walk Night will be November 22nd, from 5:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Patrons are encouraged to bring a non-perishable item as a donation.

Pet Walk Night will be held on November 23rd from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Pets admitted for free.

The 2020 Grand Opening will be November 27, with the show running until January 3, 2021. Every Sunday night of the show, children will receive a special gift, courtesy of Albany PAL and the PAL Partners.

Due to current pandemic restrictions, the Lake House will remain closed this holiday season, and PAL will not be offering horse and carriage rides, vendors, or pictures with Santa.

Admission is $5 per person or $10 for a family for each walk or bike event.

For more information, visit Capital Holiday Lights in the Park online.