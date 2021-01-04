Albany PAL announces additional walk through night for Capital Holiday Lights in the Park

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) –– After seeing the success of this season’s Price Chopper/Market 32 Capital Holiday Lights in the Park, the Albany Police Athletic League (PAL) is announcing an additional walk through night on Monday, Jan. 4, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Ordinarily, the season would end on Sunday, Jan. 3, but organizers decided to extend it one extra day.

Donations will be accepted for admittance, with proceeds going to PAL’s programming, and the Charities of Choice: Make-A-Wish Northeast New York, American Red Cross of Northeastern New York, and Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY.

Masks and social distancing are required. Additionally, groups will be limited to 10 people.

This year, as the season is coming to a close, organizers estimate that over 20,000 vehicles have viewed the lights show.

For more information, visit the Capital Holiday Lights in the Park online.