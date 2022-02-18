ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless (IPH) and Albany Medical College (AMC) are offering a series of art workshops for homeless individuals at their daytime drop-in Community Connections center in Albany. During the sessions, individuals experiencing homelessness will be able to explore lessons in dance, watercolor painting and jewelry making at the center with help and supervision from Albany Medical College students.

“Art is an empowering and engaging medium, especially for our most vulnerable community members. Studies have shown that arts programming can help individuals who are homeless explore their feelings, improve their mental health and engage with the community,” said IPH Executive Director Janine Robitaille.

The program is designed to promote creative expression, stress reduction and self-esteem among the IPH guest while providing AMC students an educational opportunity to understand homelessness in the city of Albany. “Being able to share our own artistic passions while listening to others’ stories exemplifies our collaboration with IPH” said Albany Medical College student Shivali Gupta.

The Empowering Arts program is one of the numerous enrichment activities and educational opportunities offered by IPH’s Community Connections program and is anticipated to continue through 2022 with future sessions focusing on knitting, origami and Irish step dance.

