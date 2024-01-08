ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Despite the violent past couple of weeks in Albany, the newest data shows the number of shooting victims went down by 26% in 2023. In 2023, there were 57 shootings compared to 78 in 2022. But 16 out of 20 homicides in the city were considered interpersonal. Meaning those involved either knew each other or are family members.

“There are just so many guns that are on the streets,” Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins said. “And these guns are easily accessible, and individuals who have low impulse control and a lack of conflict resolution are using these guns to handle their disputes.”

Community leaders in the area, like Bishop Avery Comithier of the Elijah Missionary Baptist Church, said that the best way to provide help in the neighborhood is to meet everyone at the street level. And that is exactly what he does with Pastors on Patrol.

“They hear about crime going down, and the response is, ‘That’s good… But I’d rather see a statistic than to hear about it,’” he said.

Albany Council officials like Owusu Anane, 10th Ward Member, said more economic opportunities could help both young people and adults in the community.

“Yes, some of these acts are domestic issues, but again, we have to offer our residents opportunities, Anane said. “You go to Bethlehem or any successful city; they don’t have more police… They have more resources.”

Anane says more job opportunities would deter people from violence. Police plan to make social workers available at the department to help with domestic disputes before they turn more violent.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan also announced that an intergenerational community center will be opening within the next year in Arbor Hill to act as a resource and to help create safer streets.