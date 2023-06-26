ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday afternoon, family, friends, and neighbors gathered to remember Benjamin Rowe, one of the victims who was shot and killed early Sunday morning. Rowe was one of ten people killed in Albany just this year due to gun violence.

“When you hear ten homicides, you know, obviously, that puts a lot of people on edge,” City of Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins said during a press conference. “I mean, it puts me on edge, and it should. You shouldn’t have two people die in our community as a result of violence.”

Albany Police said that out of the remaining four homicides, two of the victims were targeted, while the other two remain under investigation.

“You know, these don’t just happen in a vacuum. You know, people aren’t just waking up and just deciding that I’m gonna commit a homicide today,” Chief Hawkins said.

Owusu Anane, Albany Common Council Ward 10, said that the Albany Common Council has been working with Albany Police to help find answers.

“[Chief Hawkins] is going to put every resource behind to make sure that we can find the perpetrators behind these heinous crimes and hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Anane said.

Anane also said he looks forward to working with Mayor Kathy Sheehan to find effective, preventative solutions.

But Derek Johnson, Albany Common Council Ward 2, believes that each community member can also help bring peace to the streets.

“One of the first lines of defense? We are. We are our first lines of defense because the community hears stuff a lot of times before it happens. Before it plays out,” Johnson said.

Johnson hopes more community members share something before an incident happens, which can help lead to a safer summer.