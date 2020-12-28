Albany officials issue warnings ahead of New Years

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With the Christmas holiday behind us, and New Years on the horizon, Albany County officials say coronavirus cases could be taking a turn for the worse.

Officials say while thee COVID-19 vaccine is continuing to be distributed, New Yorkers can help control the spread by celebrating smart and avoiding shutdown.

With the clock ticking down on 2020, Dr. Elizabeth Whalen says this is not the time to ring in the New Year with large gatherings.

“It’s not the year to have a party. You can have a zoom party and stay home with your immediate family. It is important to not get caught this year going to large gatherings,” said she.

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy says as a county we have seen an increase of positive cases with 20-29 year olds. McCoy says his fears that this age group could take advantage of one of the biggest partying nights of the year.

“I’m seeing more and more house parties than ever before. It’s scary, because you know no there is wearing a mask and there not social distanced and the more they drink unfortunately the closer they get together” McCoy.

Dr. Whalen says with many people choosing to travel for the holidays despite following CDC guidelines, she says the worst may lie ahead.

“So we could be hit with the double whammy of the holidays and the flu. Both of those things together could add a strain on our hospital system,” said Dr. Whalen

Dr. Whalen says they are working with the state to keep supplying the COVID-19 vaccine to help stop the spread.

“Hopefully we will be able to be on track to vaccinate a lot more people, because otherwise January may just lead to higher rates in February,” said she.

Albany officials say COVID-19 is not going away on it’s own and we need to stay vigilant.