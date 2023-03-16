ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Albany officials announced that residents can now make anonymous reports about illegal firearms via a new tip line created through the Detailed Instruction Supporting Community Violence Education and Reduction (DISCOVER) program. The seizure of an illegal gun can result in a $500 cash reward for the individual who made the tip.

“By providing a substantial reward for tips that lead to the seizure of illegal guns, the DISCOVER program is incentivizing participation from many of the individuals most affected,” said Legislator Dustin Reidy, who sponsored DISCOVER. “If you know of illegally possessed firearms, call the tip line now – you can do so anonymously, be compensated, and help make your community safer.”

When a caller makes a report, they will be provided an anonymous identification number and be told to call back with the ID in two weeks. Police will investigate the tip, and if a gun is seized and is confirmed to be illegal, the individual will be told how to collect their award. Individuals can make reports by calling (518) 655-7860.