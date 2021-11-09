Albany offering Pfizer pediatric COVID vaccines for kids aged 5 to 11

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Health Dept. will be offering Pfizer pediatric COVID vaccines for kids aged 5 to 11. You can register in advance at the New York State website.
If you aren’t able to get an appointment, more clinics will available be in the future.
Dates:
- November 9, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- November 10, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- November 16, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- November 17, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- November 18, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- November 23, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- November 24, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.