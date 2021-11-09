Albany offering Pfizer pediatric COVID vaccines for kids aged 5 to 11

A COVID vaccination is administered, 2021 (Nexstar, file)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Health Dept. will be offering Pfizer pediatric COVID vaccines for kids aged 5 to 11. You can register in advance at the New York State website.

If you aren’t able to get an appointment, more clinics will available be in the future.

Dates:

  • November 9, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • November 10, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • November 16, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • November 17, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • November 18, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • November 23, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • November 24, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

