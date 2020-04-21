Albany nurses react to car parade honoring healthcare heroes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – More than 30 residents of the Town of Schodack in Rensselaer County saluted healthcare workers Tuesday with a car parade to honor those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Led by Albany Police Department and Albany Fire Department vehicles, the parade began in Washington Park and made stops at Albany Med, St. Peter’s and the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center.

Many hospital staffers lined the streets and looked on from windows of the hospital.

