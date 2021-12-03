Albany no parking restrictions, December 3

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.
Saturday, December 4
- On Saturday, December 4th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Delaware Avenue near St. James Church and the south side of St. James Place from Summit Avenue to Delaware Avenue for a funeral.
Sunday, December 5
- On Sunday, December 5th from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of State Street just west of the Empire State Plaza entrance across from the Capitol for an event.
Monday, December 6
- On Monday, December 6 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Second Avenue near 70 Second Avenue for a funeral.
- Beginning on Monday, December 6th at 6:00 a.m. until Tuesday, December 7th at 8:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Orange Street near 85 Orange Street for service vehicles.
- Beginning on Monday, December 6th at 7:00 a.m. until Tuesday, December 7th at 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Avenue A from 12 Avenue A to the Dead End for AWD vehicles.
- Beginning on Monday, December 6th at 8:00 a.m. until Tuesday, December 7th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Edison Avenue from West Erie Street to Parkwood Street and both sides of Parkwood Street just south of Edison Avenue for tree vehicles.
- Beginning on Monday, December 6th at 7:00 a.m. until Wednesday, December 8th at 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Morton Avenue from 122 Morton Avenue to Eagle Street for AWD vehicles.
- Beginning on Monday, December 6th at 7:00 a.m. until Thursday, December 9th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Partridge Street from Woodlawn Avenue to Myrtle Avenue for service vehicles.