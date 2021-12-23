Albany no parking restrictions, December 23

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.

Friday, December 24

  • On Friday, December 24th at 7:00 a.m. until Thursday, January 6th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Madison Avenue from 725-747 Madison Avenue for service vehicles. 

Monday, December 27

  • On Monday, December 27th from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of State Street near 433 State Street for a move. 
  • On Monday, December 27th from 12:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Sheridan Avenue just west of Eagle Street for a bus. 
  • Beginning on Monday, December 27th at 6:00 a.m. until Wednesday, December 29th at 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Steuben Street from James Street to Broadway for service vehicles. 
  • Beginning on Monday, December 27th at 6:00 a.m. until Wednesday, December 29th at 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Central Avenue from 409-432 Central Avenue for service vehicles. 
  • Beginning on Monday, December 27th at 7:00 a.m. until Thursday, December 30th at 6:00 p.m.,. parking will be restricted on the south side of Besch Avenue near 20 Besch Avenue for a moving POD. 

Tuesday, December 28

  • On Tuesday, December 28th from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of State Street near 278 State Street for a move. 
  • On Tuesday, December 28th from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Howard Street just west of South Pearl Street for a move. 
  • On Tuesday, December 28th from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of James Street just north of Pine Street for a move.

