Albany no parking restrictions, December 23

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) -- A second antiviral pill now has emergency use authorization from the FDA to fight the COVID-19 virus. But Americans will still have to wait and do their part to fend off the virus. With not just one, but two COVID-19 antiviral pills in the works, the White House is getting ready to support both Pfizer and Merck.

"We've purchased 10 million of the Pfizer doses. We will not get the full package of that until the summer. We've also purchased three million Merck doses, which were just approved today and we expect to get the majority of those by the end of January," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.