Albany Night clerk at Comfort Inn arrested for recording female in her hotel room

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On August 6, the Bethlehem Police Department arrested Bryan R. Taylor, 30 of Albany, for trying to record a female in her hotel room.

The Bethlehem Police Department responded to the Comfort Inn on 37 Rt 9W, Glenmont for a report of an employee placing an image recording device underneath the door of one of the hotel rooms. The employee was identified as the night clerk of the hotel and the room he was recording was occupied by a female.

Taylor was charged with Unlawful Surveillance in the Second Degree (Felony). He was processed on the charge and issued an appearance ticket to return to court on August 17.

Due to the nature of the incident, the Bethlehem Police Department asks that anyone who has stayed at this establishment and thinks they may have been a victim, call the Bethlehem Police Department at 518-439-9973.