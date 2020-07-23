Albany NAACP community forum set for Thursday night

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany branch of the NAACP is holding a community forum at 6 p.m. on Thursday, followed by a membership meeting. Register online to take part in the Zoom meeting.

News10’s own Justina Latimer will moderate the meeting, which will also feature Alban Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Chief of Police Eric Hawkins.

Sheehan and Hawkins will discuss health and safety issues, youth programs, and other quality of life improvements that would be possible in a “Reimagined Albany,” including police reform.

They will also be fielding questions sent in advance to the NAACP via email.

Following the forum, current NAACP members will also meet briefly to elect delegates to the NAACP National Convention from August 2 to 6, and 9 to 15.

LATEST STORIES