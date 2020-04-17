Albany Memorial Day Parade canceled

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Joint Veteran’s Committee Chairman Mark Rosenzweig announced Friday that the Memorial Day Parade has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The parade was set to take place on May 25.

With the NY on PAUSE order extended to May 15 and the fact that veteran’s organizations and schools coordinated to put on the parade the decision was made to cancel, they said in a release.

Officials will instead will hold a solemn wreath laying at both the Gold Star Families and Vietnam Monuments in Lafayette Park the morning of May 25.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES: