ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Medical Center has been placed on lockdown. Police say they received a call for a person who possibly has a handgun and a code silver was issued at around 2:30 p.m.

A code silver is declared when there is a potentially armed assailant in the hospital. Police say that all staff and patients are accounted for and are safe.

Investigations are ongoing. There is no other information available at this time. Stay tuned with NEWS10 for updates.