Albany Med welcomes new President and CEO Dr. Dennis McKenna

Video courtesy: Albany Med/YouTube

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dr. Dennis McKenna began his tenure as President and CEO of Albany Medical Center on Wednesday.

Dr. McKenna has a long history with the hospital, he went to school at Albany Medical College and completed his residency at Albany Med.

He is an Emergency Department physician who joined Albany Med in 2000, He has served as Medical Director of the Emergency Department, Medical Director of the Hospital, and President of the Albany Med Faculty Physician Group.

He spent 20 years in the military. For five years he was Medical Officer including a deployment to Somalia. He joined the Reserves in 1997 and was mobilized three times after 9/11, before retiring as a Navy Captain.

Dr. McKenna is also a medical volunteer for Double H Ranch and serves on the Board of Directors.

He takes over for former CEO and President of Albany Med James Barba who had been leading the hospital since 1995.

