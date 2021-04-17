Albany Med updates visitation guidelines

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Medical Center Hospital Saturday announced they will be expanding their current visitation guidelines. The updated guidelines will now allow two visitors over 18 to visit patients between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon and between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The new allowances will go into effect starting Monday, April 19. Albany Med says the two visitors have to stay the same for each visiting shift, but two different visitors will be allowed for the next shift, meaning a patient could have up to four visitors a day. The expanded visitor allowance is said to be in full compliance with updated New York State Department of Health guidelines.

“Family members and friends are important partners in a patient’s healing process,” said Albany Med President and CEO Dennis P. McKenna, M.D. “We are glad to welcome more visitors safely back to our campus.”

Albany Med says all hospital patient visitors must enter using the bridge from the 40 New Scotland Ave. parking garage and follow the listed guidelines below:

Visitors will be screened upon entry for symptoms and fever and travel history.

Visitors must be wearing surgical masks. Visitors who arrive with cloth masks will be provided with surgical masks.

Visitors must remain in the patient’s room for the duration of their visit.

Visitors who fail to follow these guidelines will be asked to leave the hospital.

Exceptions will reportedly be made for two support persons to be with patients in labor and delivery, pediatric patients, and patients with special needs and other limited circumstances. Additional exceptions may be allowed for patients at the end of life. Two visitors can accompany patients in outpatient settings where social distancing can be maintained as well.