Albany Med to host Postpartum depression support group

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Med Division of General Pediatrics has announced a weekly support group for mothers and fathers struggling emotionally following the birth of a child. The group is open to mothers who have given birth within the past year, and fathers with a child less than one year old that have no additional support.

Postpartum depression (PPD) is commonly associated with women after childbirth, but can also affect up to 10% of fathers. PPD has many factors including biological, psychological, and social factors in roles associated with childbirth.

Albany Med will offer virtual via Zoom meetings to begin Mondays, November 1, from noon to 12:45 p.m. In-person meetings will begin on Tuesdays, November 2, from 4:15 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 391 Myrtle Avenue, on the third floor of the Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics conference room.

No pre-registration is required. For more information or to receive information about a Zoom invite, please contact Selina Grant at (518) 262-6221 or via email at grants3@amc.edu.