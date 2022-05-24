ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Medical Center sports medicine team is being awarded the Brain Injury Association of New York State’s (BIANYS) Educational Advocacy Award. The team will be awarded at the BIANYS annual conference on June 8-9.

Dr. Hamish Kerr, professor of medicine/pediatrics and fellowship director of sports medicine at Albany Medical Center, and his team consisting of Dr. Brady Bowen, sports medicine/pediatrics and internal medicine physician, and Michelle Bowen, athletic trainer, and research coordinator, are being awarded the Mark Ylvisaker Educational Advocacy Award, announced the BIANYs. This award “recognizes an outstanding education professional that has promoted equal access to services, inclusion, and acceptance of students with brain injury.”

Dr. Kerr has been with Albany Medical Center since 2006. He created a training program in sports medicine in 2011 where he dedicates his time to a sports-related concussion clinic with state-of-the-art testing capabilities for muscle strength, balance, and neurocognitive skills.

The BIANYS is a statewide non-profit membership organization that advocates on behalf of people with brain injuries and their families. It was established in 1982 and has continued to provide support and education that improve outcomes for children and adults with brain injuries.

The BIANYS’ annual conference brings caregivers, service providers, and brain injury survivors together for two days of interactive workshops and educational sessions that cover industry trends and information to support and serve New York’s brain injury community. The organization marks its 40th anniversary this June.