Albany Med releases statement in response to NYSNA demonstration

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nurses for the New York State Nurses Association held a demonstration in front of the hospital Sunday morning fighting for better working conditions in order to provide better patient care.
Albany Med released the following statement in response saying:
“Albany Med is a family. All of our nurses and all of our employees have a role in our critically important mission.
At the peak of the COVID crisis, we were unable to perform as many as 6,000 procedures. We were able to redeploy staff based on experience and credentials, allowing us to prevent furloughs and keep all staff employed.
Now, we are preparing to welcome our community back for necessary care. The safety of our patients and employees remains our top priority. We continue to follow the latest guidance from the state Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Patients are screened for COVID-19 before any procedures. Albany Med staff is equipped with the necessary personal protective equipment. Our facilities and environmental services teams are working around the clock to ensure our patient care areas are thoroughly cleaned.”
