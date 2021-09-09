Albany Med receives award for their commitment to managing patients with heart failure

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Med has received the American Heart Association’s: Get With The Guidelines Gold Plus Achievement Award, for its commitment to managing patients with heart failure. This award recognizes Albany Med’s commitment to helping heart failure patients receive the most appropriate treatment

More than 6.5 million people in the United States are living with heart failure, but can still live an enjoyable life.

“Albany Med’s heart failure team is dedicated to improving the quality of care for our patients,” said Edward Philbin, M.D., Chair of the Department of Medicine and The George E. Pataki Chair of Cardiology at Albany Med, and an expert in heart failure. “This recognition reinforces our team’s commitment to providing comprehensive care and ensuring that more people throughout the Capital Region can experience longer, healthier lives.”

Albany Med received the Get With The Guidelines Gold Plus Achievement Award by treating patients with 85% or higher compliance to core standard levels of care for 2 consecutive years.

“We are pleased to recognize Albany Med for its commitment to heart failure care,” said Clyde W. Yancy, M.D., national chairperson of the American Heart Association Heart Failure systems of care advisory group and chief, division of cardiology at Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine. “Hospitals that follow Get With The Guidelines® protocols often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates—a win for healthcare systems, families and communities.”

Albany Med is also recognized on the association’s Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll. Hospitals are required to meet specific criteria that improves medication adherence, provide early follow-up care and coordination, and enhances patient education.

Albany Med additionally received the Association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed with more than 90% of compliance for 12 consecutive months for the “Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score.”