Albany Med offering free HIV testing for teens, young adults

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting Monday morning, teens and young adults will be able to get tested for HIV for free at the Specialized Care Center for Adolescents and Young Adults at Albany Med.

It’s part of an effort to promote the importance of detecting, treating and preventing HIV early on. Insurance is not required in order to get tested.

According to Albany Medical Center’s release one in 14 people in upstate New York are living with HIV and are unaware they have it.

Testing for young adults and teens ages 13-24 is available Monday June 29- Wednesday July 1 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. To schedule an appointment call (518) 262-9789. More information is available on their website.

Adults can get tested for free year-round. To schedule a test call (518) 264-5839 or email loucksk1@amc.edu for more information or to request an at-home test.

